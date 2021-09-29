That’s deep: drowning girl statue unsettles residents in Spanish city

Passers-by have been greeted by a distressing sight in the river thanks to the work of a Mexican artist

Staring impassively out from the murky waters of Bilbao’s River Nervion, the eerily lifelike face of a young girl drowning in the tide has been unsettling people in the Spanish city since she appeared unannounced last week.



Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco created the enigmatic figure, entitled Bihar (Tomorrow in Basque), for a campaign by the BBK Foundation — the charitable arm of Spanish bank Kutxabank — to encourage debate about sustainability...