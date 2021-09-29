Blast from the past: Silver lining for Cloete at Sydney Games

Today in SA sports history: September 30



1999 — The Proteas beat Kenya by 24 runs in a four-nations ODI tournament in Nairobi. SA scored 220/7, aided by Jonty Rhodes’s 45 and Jacques Kallis’s 39. Steve Tikolo (67) and Thomas Odoyo (41) kept the hosts in the match until the latter stages of their innings...