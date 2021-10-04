Lifestyle

Dogged faith: who said pups and kitties don’t need blessings?

Filipino pet owners wait in a long queue of vehicles to get their four-legged companions some drive-through holy water

04 October 2021 - 18:25 By Adrian Portugal

Hundreds of animal lovers in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, forgoing the usual fanfare due to Covid-19.

This was the second straight year that organisers had to hold a drive-through ceremony to mark World Animal Day — celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare — to ensure the safety of the animals and owners...

