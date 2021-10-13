Giving back after a decade of black

Amy Winehouse’s parents are auctioning her possessions, with some of the proceeds going to her foundation

Nearly 800 of Amy Winehouse’s belongings, including the short dress the late British singer wore in her final concert, are up for auction.



The green and black dress and a heart-shaped Moschino purse the Grammy Award-winner was frequently photographed with are each expected to fetch $15,000 to $20,000 (R223,000-R297,000)...