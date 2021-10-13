Lifestyle

Giving back after a decade of black

Amy Winehouse’s parents are auctioning her possessions, with some of the proceeds going to her foundation

13 October 2021 - 19:25 By Alicia Powell

Nearly 800 of Amy Winehouse’s belongings, including the short dress the late British singer wore in her final concert, are up for auction.

The green and black dress and a heart-shaped Moschino purse the Grammy Award-winner was frequently photographed with are each expected to fetch $15,000 to $20,000 (R223,000-R297,000)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Even when she’s not here, she’s here': Amy Winehouse remembered in new doccie Lifestyle
  2. Amy Winehouse statue unveiled TshisaLIVE
  3. Why we made Amy fall South Africa

Most read

  1. Dune his best to do justice to a film that’s flopped before Lifestyle
  2. Jamie Lee Curtis goes psycho at ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere Lifestyle
  3. Twitter taps in to ‘untapped’ territory. Why? Because it wants your money Lifestyle
  4. Giving back after a decade of black Lifestyle
  5. Love is love: if a gay Dutch monarch wants to get married, it’s fine Lifestyle

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...