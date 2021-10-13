Giving back after a decade of black
Amy Winehouse’s parents are auctioning her possessions, with some of the proceeds going to her foundation
13 October 2021 - 19:25
Nearly 800 of Amy Winehouse’s belongings, including the short dress the late British singer wore in her final concert, are up for auction.
The green and black dress and a heart-shaped Moschino purse the Grammy Award-winner was frequently photographed with are each expected to fetch $15,000 to $20,000 (R223,000-R297,000)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.