How Nathaniel Julies died, according to the ‘version’ cops gave senior officer

A high-ranking officer at Eldorado Park police station testified how an accused in the Nathaniel Julies murder case, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane, gave him a version that Julies was caught in a crossfire during a shoot-out between the police and gang members.

Lt-Col James Chauke, a policeman with 29 years’ experience and who was a relief commander at the station, also explained to the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday how Ndyalvane booked out only a shotgun and no ammunition. This was contrary to the police practice of booking out a firearm with ammunition.

Chauke also testified how another murder accused, Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo, allegedly presented to him two live rounds of 9mm ammunition on the same night at the scene where Julies was shot.