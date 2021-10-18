It’s your room and you can cry if you want to: Spain seeks to banish taboo

And the country, where there were nearly 4,000 suicides in 2019, has launched a R1,7bn mental healthcare drive

“Enter and cry,” one sign tells visitors. “I too have anxiety,” glows another notice in pink. There are phones in one corner with the names of people you can call when you are feeling down, including a psychologist.



Welcome to La Lloreria, or the Crying Room. Anyone can drop in at the project, housed in a building in central Madrid, which aims to remove the stigma in society attached to mental health, crying and seeking help...