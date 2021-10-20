It’s hair today, gone tomorrow for this daring ’do

Indian siblings are turning heads with their funky haircuts, which their clients love because they’re not permanent

In a small salon in a nondescript town in northern India, a haircut is not just a trim or a crew cut, but an opportunity to get some art embossed on the back of your head.



Brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu from Dabwali town in Punjab are now famous in their small part of the world for giving haircuts shaped in images of the customer’s choice...