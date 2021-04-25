Bespoken Man: Gentleman's grooming hub offers a close shave with a dop
You can savour your favourite whiskey while having a hair cut, pedicure or facial at this upmarket barbershop in Rosebank, Joburg
25 April 2021 - 00:00
I gingerly opened the door of Bespoken Man at the new "The Bank" development in Rosebank, Johannesburg, around the corner from the recently opened Proud Mary restaurant.
What was once a "cheap" pizza haunt for Sunday Timers when the offices were in the hood is now a gentleman's grooming hub - gorgeous shiny barbers' chairs, a snooker table and a wall of whiskeys from which to take your pick...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.