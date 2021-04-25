Bespoken Man: Gentleman's grooming hub offers a close shave with a dop

You can savour your favourite whiskey while having a hair cut, pedicure or facial at this upmarket barbershop in Rosebank, Joburg

I gingerly opened the door of Bespoken Man at the new "The Bank" development in Rosebank, Johannesburg, around the corner from the recently opened Proud Mary restaurant.



What was once a "cheap" pizza haunt for Sunday Timers when the offices were in the hood is now a gentleman's grooming hub - gorgeous shiny barbers' chairs, a snooker table and a wall of whiskeys from which to take your pick...