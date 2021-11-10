Lifestyle

Your rubbish for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter

A novel initiative by Java librarian sees children cleaning up the environment in exchange for books

10 November 2021 - 19:23 By Tommy Ardiansyah and Yuddy Cahya Budiman

A librarian in Indonesia’s Java island is lending books to children in exchange for rubbish they collect in a novel way to clean up the environment and get the children to read more.

Each weekday Raden Roro Hendarti rides her three wheeler with books stacked up at the back for children in Muntang village to exchange for plastic cups, bags and other waste that she carries back...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. KAGISHO MASAE | Corporates must step into the education breach or we’re doomed Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ again the most stolen book from Cape Town libraries South Africa
  3. Sara Nisha Adams on writing 'The Reading List' News
  4. Read mahala to win big! News
  5. 20,000 library items overdue, but Cape Town decides not to throw book at ... South Africa
  6. Moseneke's prized books, pictures and accolades find place at University of ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Your rubbish for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter Lifestyle
  2. China’s gaming giant hits double whammy with Netflix debut and record tourney Lifestyle
  3. TECH REVIEW | X marks the spot: your favourite brand probably can’t do this Lifestyle
  4. Thank you for the music: new album may be ABBA’s last Lifestyle
  5. He may have lost his privacy, but let it be said that he never lost his talent Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...