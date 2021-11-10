Your rubbish for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter

A novel initiative by Java librarian sees children cleaning up the environment in exchange for books

A librarian in Indonesia’s Java island is lending books to children in exchange for rubbish they collect in a novel way to clean up the environment and get the children to read more.



Each weekday Raden Roro Hendarti rides her three wheeler with books stacked up at the back for children in Muntang village to exchange for plastic cups, bags and other waste that she carries back...