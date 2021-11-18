Savvy idea: local collaboration celebrates Cape Town and its mountain

Cara Saven and Hermien van der Merwe have donated larger-than-life artworks to Table Mountain cableway

Cara Saven, winner of the 2021 Santam Woman of the Future Award, has teamed up with botanical artist Hermien van der Merwe to adorn the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.



Their two artworks are unique, larger-than-life wallpapers celebrating the flora of the mountain, and stand as a tribute to Cape Town and a symbol of support for the tourism industry...