Savvy idea: local collaboration celebrates Cape Town and its mountain
Cara Saven and Hermien van der Merwe have donated larger-than-life artworks to Table Mountain cableway
18 November 2021 - 21:00
Cara Saven, winner of the 2021 Santam Woman of the Future Award, has teamed up with botanical artist Hermien van der Merwe to adorn the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.
Their two artworks are unique, larger-than-life wallpapers celebrating the flora of the mountain, and stand as a tribute to Cape Town and a symbol of support for the tourism industry...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.