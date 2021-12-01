’Cas we can: up close and personal with Castro’s boots, binos, jeep
Items owned by the late Cuban leader can be seen at a museum opened on the fifth anniversary of his death
01 December 2021 - 19:56
A bust of Fidel Castro from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the army jeep in which he crossed Cuba, his well-worn boots and his Russian-made assault rifle are just a few of the long-time Cuban leader’s possessions on display at a new museum in his honour.
The Centro Fidel Castro, housed in an elegant mansion in Havana’s upscale Vedado district, opened on the fifth anniversary of the revolutionary’s death. The communist-run government says it hopes the centre will help spread Castro’s message to local and foreign visitors...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.