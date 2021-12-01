’Cas we can: up close and personal with Castro’s boots, binos, jeep

Items owned by the late Cuban leader can be seen at a museum opened on the fifth anniversary of his death

A bust of Fidel Castro from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the army jeep in which he crossed Cuba, his well-worn boots and his Russian-made assault rifle are just a few of the long-time Cuban leader’s possessions on display at a new museum in his honour.



The Centro Fidel Castro, housed in an elegant mansion in Havana’s upscale Vedado district, opened on the fifth anniversary of the revolutionary’s death. The communist-run government says it hopes the centre will help spread Castro’s message to local and foreign visitors...