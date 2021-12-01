Pulling the plug on Ballito Rage was ‘safe thing to do’

It’s the responsible thing to do.

That’s the verdict of SA Doctors United — a doctors’ Facebook platform of 11,000 members — on Ballito Rage festival organisers pulling the plug on the controversial event.

The event — which kicked off on Tuesday — fuelled much debate about whether it should go ahead given that scores of Ballito matric ragers tested positive for Covid-19 after last year’s festival.

The organisers announced the decision to cancel on Wednesday after 36 people — 32 guests and four staffers — tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday during his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern about gatherings like Rage and said they should be called off.

The organisers said: “After a further exhaustive review this morning (December 1), consultation and guidance from the local and provincial health departments and other key stakeholders, the decision was collectively made to cancel the event going forward based on the data available to us.

“It is our responsibility to act based on facts, collaboration and the resources and tools we have available.

“While we understand the disappointment this causes for those who were looking forward to enjoying the festival, these are unprecedented times. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.”