Series

Joanna Lumley explores the 'Hidden Caribbean' in adventurous travel show

Sanet Oberholzer chats to the 'Absolutely Fabulous' star about her recent exploits in Cuba and Haiti with a camera crew in tow

British actress Joanna Lumley recently completed a journey of nearly 2,500km from Cuba to Haiti and she's inviting you to tag along in the new BBC Earth Series 'Joanna Lumley's Hidden Caribbean'.



The two countries may be different, but they are linked by common threads in their history: colonisation, slavery, revolution, natural disasters and political troubles. Neither country is rich in monetary terms, but both are filled to abundance with life...