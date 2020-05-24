Series
Joanna Lumley explores the 'Hidden Caribbean' in adventurous travel show
Sanet Oberholzer chats to the 'Absolutely Fabulous' star about her recent exploits in Cuba and Haiti with a camera crew in tow
24 May 2020 - 00:00
British actress Joanna Lumley recently completed a journey of nearly 2,500km from Cuba to Haiti and she's inviting you to tag along in the new BBC Earth Series 'Joanna Lumley's Hidden Caribbean'.
The two countries may be different, but they are linked by common threads in their history: colonisation, slavery, revolution, natural disasters and political troubles. Neither country is rich in monetary terms, but both are filled to abundance with life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.