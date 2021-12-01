Lifestyle

Princess Diana: here’s accredited access to a ‘proper journey’ through her life

An exhibition by photographers Anwar, Zak and Samir Hussein aims to educate people about how she changed royalty

01 December 2021 - 19:57 By ROllo Ross

A new exhibition featuring photographs of the late Princess Diana will be on display in three US cities starting this month.

Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access gives a candid view of Diana through the eyes of Anwar Hussein, the longest-serving British royal photographer, and his sons, Zak and Samir Hussein, also photographers. Anwar took photos of Diana from the time she became a public figure until her death in 1997...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | Being a princess is not all it's cracked up to be Lifestyle
  2. Royal Family leads birthday tributes for Prince Harry as he turns 37 Lifestyle
  3. Doccie reveals fresh detail about Diana and Charles' 'Wedding of the Century' Lifestyle
  4. 'Spectacular': Kristen Stewart's role as Princess Diana wows Venice Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Princess Diana: here’s accredited access to a ‘proper journey’ through her life Lifestyle
  2. Josephine Baker makes her mark in Paris again, a century later Lifestyle
  3. ’Cas we can: up close and personal with Castro’s boots, binos, jeep Lifestyle
  4. Award-winning Rehad Desai’s ‘Time of Pandemics’ to be aired on Wednesday Lifestyle
  5. Bryan Adams hits the road to do everything for 2022 Pirelli calendar Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...