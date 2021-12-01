Princess Diana: here’s accredited access to a ‘proper journey’ through her life

An exhibition by photographers Anwar, Zak and Samir Hussein aims to educate people about how she changed royalty

A new exhibition featuring photographs of the late Princess Diana will be on display in three US cities starting this month.



Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access gives a candid view of Diana through the eyes of Anwar Hussein, the longest-serving British royal photographer, and his sons, Zak and Samir Hussein, also photographers. Anwar took photos of Diana from the time she became a public figure until her death in 1997...