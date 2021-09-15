Lifestyle

Royal Family leads birthday tributes for Prince Harry as he turns 37

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
15 September 2021 - 12:33
Prince Harry is celebrating his 37th birthday. File photo.
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters

The queen has led birthday tributes for the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, as he celebrates his 37th birthday.

The RoyalFamily shared sweet messages and snaps of the duke in honour of the occasion.

Taking the lead was his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who shared a short message for the prince on behalf of the Royal Family, alongside a series of images.

Joining her was Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, who also posted snaps of the prince's youngest son alongside a sweet birthday message. 

Rounding off the royal tributes were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, who unsurprisingly shared one image of Harry alongside their brief birthday message.

Relations between the two brothers reportedly remain frosty after Harry and his wife Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the duo made damning allegations against the Royal Family.

The two reunited briefly, first for their grandfather Philip's funeral and then to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would've been her 60th birthday.

The prince will celebrate the special day at his California home, where he moved with Meghan and son Archie, two, early last year after the duo stepped down from royal duties in a dramatic exit dubbed “Megxit”.

The duo have since welcomed a daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, back in June. 

