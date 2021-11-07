Steven Spielberg loses luxury ark to crusade for blockbuster temple

The director has sold his 86m superyacht for a 109m replacement at a time the industry is booming

Steven Spielberg has sold his superyacht, Seven Seas, after listing it earlier this year for $158m (about R2,4bn).



The new registered owner of the yacht is Zekelman Investments, an entity linked to Canadian steel billionaire Barry Zekelman. A broker involved in the deal declined to disclose the sales price. ..