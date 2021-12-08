Omilord, it’s OK to be cheugy, but please be on point with pronunciation

We get that some people may not be able to pronounce Tsitsipas, but Glasgow, Ever Given and Omicron?!

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the headline acts in tennis, but for some, simply saying his name is a challenge, landing him on a list of the most mispronounced words of 2021 on Tuesday.



Compiled by the US Captioning Company and commissioned by language-learning platform Babbel, the list is based on a poll of captioning professionals...