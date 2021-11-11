Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: TART

SUE DE GROOT | To bake a tart or to be one? A sorry ghost has many options

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
11 November 2021 - 20:30 By Sue de Groot

People seem to have mixed feelings about the deathbed “apology” issued by former segregated-SA president FW de Klerk. 

Some of the comments about the expedience of his half-baked attempt at exoneration have been somewhat tart...

