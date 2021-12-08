Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Covid-19 pandemic shows Ramaphosa is no crisis president

Join Eusebius McKaiser and UCT law professor Richard Calland in this episode of ‘Eusebius on TimesLIVE’

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
08 December 2021 - 16:58

Eusebius McKaiser is joined by University of Cape Town (UCT) law professor, author and political analyst Richard Calland in his latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE. They discuss whether a mandatory state vaccination policy will pass the rights limitations test of the constitution.

