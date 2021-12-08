Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Covid-19 pandemic shows Ramaphosa is no crisis president
Join Eusebius McKaiser and UCT law professor Richard Calland in this episode of ‘Eusebius on TimesLIVE’
08 December 2021 - 16:58
Eusebius McKaiser is joined by University of Cape Town (UCT) law professor, author and political analyst Richard Calland in his latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE. They discuss whether a mandatory state vaccination policy will pass the rights limitations test of the constitution.
Join the discussion here: ..
