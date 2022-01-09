Smashing, screeching: how the Dutch find freedom from Covid

Netherlanders are coming up with novel ways to help them escape the frustrations of lockdown

One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverising a Peugeot 106 spray-painted with the words “FUCK COVID”.



They are participants in CarSmash, a Dutch project aimed at providing locked-down locals with ways to release anger and frustration built up during a pandemic now entering its third year...