Smashing, screeching: how the Dutch find freedom from Covid
Netherlanders are coming up with novel ways to help them escape the frustrations of lockdown
09 January 2022 - 20:38
One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverising a Peugeot 106 spray-painted with the words “FUCK COVID”.
They are participants in CarSmash, a Dutch project aimed at providing locked-down locals with ways to release anger and frustration built up during a pandemic now entering its third year...
