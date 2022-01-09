Lifestyle

Smashing, screeching: how the Dutch find freedom from Covid

Netherlanders are coming up with novel ways to help them escape the frustrations of lockdown

09 January 2022 - 20:38 By Esther Verkaik

One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverising a Peugeot 106 spray-painted with the words “FUCK COVID”.

They are participants in CarSmash, a Dutch project aimed at providing locked-down locals with ways to release anger and frustration built up during a pandemic now entering its third year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA is counting its Omicron blessings this Christmas News
  2. COVID-19 WRAP | SA could soon drop quarantining Covid-19 contacts South Africa
  3. WHO director-general ‘pained’ by racist cartoon of Omicron coming from SA World
  4. Where to mandate jabs and why public interest overrides the individual Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. New comic book drums up details on the life of legendary Beatle Lifestyle
  2. Smashing, screeching: how the Dutch find freedom from Covid Lifestyle
  3. Que? Dogs’ brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds Lifestyle
  4. What a dog show: it’s back to school for Nigeria’s canines Lifestyle
  5. From sake bars to yacht cabins, Singaporeans are transforming bland public flats Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech