Just chilli out, dude! This is what a classic dish has been missing
Chilli is a staple in the US that elicits a lot of debate. Now author Michelle Tam has stepped it up, with fish sauce
18 January 2022 - 20:12
Food is meant to be one thing that brings people together. But a pot of chilli provokes strong conversations.
In Texas, where it’s the official state dish, locals believe beans are off the table, as are tomatoes. In Oklahoma and much of the US Midwest, they’re happy to add both...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.