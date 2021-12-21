Make the most of mango season with these mouth-watering recipes

Mangoes are fruits with a vibe — a happy holiday vibe.

The local mango season kicks off in December and, as SA grows 15 different varieties, will happily continue until the end of April so you can look forward to feasting on these tropical beauties all summer long.

Tommy Atkins mangoes, which are medium to large in size and have thickish orange-red skins, are among the first to make their appearance on supermarket shelves each year. For many, a juicy bite of one of these fruits marks the real start of summer.

Smaller Zill mangoes also make an entrance early in the season; these are beautifully sweet with skins akin to an artist’s palette of greenish-yellow and red.

Peach and Sabre come next; both are fibrous (good for purées) and yellow with blushing red cheeks.

Then midseason, from about February onwards, you’ll find Sensation — small and oval, firm and stringless, with a delightful green and purple colouring — and the famous yellow and red coloured Heidi mangoes which are medium to large heart-shaped fruit.