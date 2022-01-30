Joni Mitchell sings from the same sheet as fellow Canadian Neil Young
The 78-year-old singer-songwriter has removed her music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation
30 January 2022 - 17:36
Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has announced that she will remove her music from Spotify, following the lead of Neil Young in protesting the popular streaming service giving voice to misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.
Mitchell acted in the aftermath of Wednesday’s announcement by Spotify and Young that the platform would remove his music following the singer-songwriter’s objection to his songs playing on the same service that offers a podcast by prominent vaccine sceptic Joe Rogan...
