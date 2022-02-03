Dolly good show: Parton, Duran Duran up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Other nominees include Lionel Richie, Eminem, Carly Simon, Beck, Kate Bush, Dionne Warwick and Eurythmics

Singers Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, rapper Eminem and new romantic band Duran Duran were among the first-time nominees announced this week for possible induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Singer Carly Simon, musician Beck and hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest also made the list for the first time...