Dolly good show: Parton, Duran Duran up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Other nominees include Lionel Richie, Eminem, Carly Simon, Beck, Kate Bush, Dionne Warwick and Eurythmics
03 February 2022 - 20:29
Singers Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, rapper Eminem and new romantic band Duran Duran were among the first-time nominees announced this week for possible induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Singer Carly Simon, musician Beck and hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest also made the list for the first time...
