‘Queen of the Brits’ Adele wins big at British music awards
Singer-songwriter Adele picked up song, album and artist of the year in a clean sweep at the Brit Awards
09 February 2022 - 20:11
Chart-topping superstar Adele won the top three prizes at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, in the first genderless edition of Britain’s annual pop music honours.
Nicknamed “Queen of the Brits” by host Mo Gilligan, the London-born singer-songwriter picked up the first award of the night — song of the year — for her chart-topping single Easy on Me...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.