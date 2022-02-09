‘Queen of the Brits’ Adele wins big at British music awards

Singer-songwriter Adele picked up song, album and artist of the year in a clean sweep at the Brit Awards

Chart-topping superstar Adele won the top three prizes at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, in the first genderless edition of Britain’s annual pop music honours.



Nicknamed “Queen of the Brits” by host Mo Gilligan, the London-born singer-songwriter picked up the first award of the night — song of the year — for her chart-topping single Easy on Me...