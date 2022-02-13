BRENWIN NAIDU | Audi E-Tron Sportback is swift, silent and sturdy

One thing you can expect to see more of from the motoring world in 2022 is an expansion of the electric vehicle genre. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that virtually all products currently destined for this sphere will come from premium manufacturers and carrying the expected price-tags.



Until a brand comes to market with a truly affordable battery-powered vehicle, perhaps under the R500,000 point, early adoption of the technology is destined for the well-heeled only. And in most cases, as a second or third vehicle to complement existing engine-propelled chariots in the garage...