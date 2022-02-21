Lifestyle

You are what you app: you can be IDed by how you use your smartphone

Usage data collected by devices can yield individual patterns with no need to monitor conversations or behaviours

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
21 February 2022 - 19:43

App usage on our smartphones is like a trail of breadcrumbs leading in our direction which can “potentially reveal identity”, a new study shows. A third of the time an individual can be picked out of a larger group based on app use patterns, it found.

Warning about the privacy and security risks of this, the researchers from Lancaster and Bath universities, in the UK, noted that app use data is “often collected by a smartphone automatically”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘If true, this is an earthquake’: Israeli police accused of spying on their own World
  2. These are the new gadgets you need to stay healthy Business Times
  3. Aiming for Disney heights: metaverse is entertainment giant’s new frontier Lifestyle

Most read

  1. You are what you app: you can be IDed by how you use your smartphone Lifestyle
  2. Meta verse yourselves with tech, advertisers, because mixed reality is coming Lifestyle
  3. Berry hell! Fruit of Israeli farmer’s labour earns him a Guinness World Record Lifestyle
  4. The final word: Chilean indigenous language vanishes as last speaker dies Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Fit for purpose: Hybrid tech makes new Honda great but costly Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime