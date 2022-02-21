You are what you app: you can be IDed by how you use your smartphone

Usage data collected by devices can yield individual patterns with no need to monitor conversations or behaviours

App usage on our smartphones is like a trail of breadcrumbs leading in our direction which can “potentially reveal identity”, a new study shows. A third of the time an individual can be picked out of a larger group based on app use patterns, it found.



Warning about the privacy and security risks of this, the researchers from Lancaster and Bath universities, in the UK, noted that app use data is “often collected by a smartphone automatically”...