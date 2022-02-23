Peru’s ancient burial site reveals more secrets as sacrificial remains surface

The children and adults are believed to have accompanied a VIP, whose remains were unearthed in November

Peruvian archeologists have unearthed eight children and 12 adults apparently sacrificed about 800-1,200 years ago, in a major dig at the pre-Incan Cajamarquilla complex east of Lima.



The remains were outside an underground tomb where the team from Peru’s San Marcos University in November found an ancient mummy thought to be a VIP bound with ropes in a fetal position...