Blocked everywhere: Biden could shut Russia out of the tech world

Insiders say the US could manipulate licensing of products to keep firms from shipping them to Putin’s country

If Russia further invades Ukraine, the Biden administration could deprive it of a vast swath of low- and hi-tech US and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts, people familiar with the matter said.



President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require US licences before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licences, the people said...