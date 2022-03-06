Proudly Ukrainian Mila Kunis and hubby Ashton Kutcher raise millions for refugees
The Hollywood stars aim to raise more than R460m in aid for those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
06 March 2022 - 17:54
By Friday, a day after setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had accumulated more than $6.8m (about R105m)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.