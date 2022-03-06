The West will not soon forget SA’s stance on the invasion of Ukraine
Ramaphosa must know he cannot remain neutral for long in the face of such blatant injustice
06 March 2022 - 00:02
It is going to take Europe and the West a long time to forget that SA failed to condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine when it was given the opportunity to do so in the UN General Assembly this week...
