Lifestyle

Blast from the past: Hands of Stone Ledwaba keeps his world title

David Isaacson Sports reporter
08 March 2022 - 19:28

Today in SA sports history: March 9..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Corrie clobbers Klitschko to win world title Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Charlie Weir takes big step towards title shot Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Heyns clocks the first of her 14 world records Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas are washed out of World Cup in Durban Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rose of Soweto is in full bloom for first title defence Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Jody Scheckter crowned King of Kyalami Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Egypt end Bafana’s reign as African champs Sport
  8. Blast from the past: McCarthy double sends Bafana into Afcon final Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Aussies annihilate SA at the Wanderers Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Hands of Stone Ledwaba keeps his world title Lifestyle
  2. Are you nuts? How a ‘tree scooter’ completed an India farmer’s life Lifestyle
  3. There’s no business like showbusiness for Louis Vuitton Lifestyle
  4. The audience doesn’t care, so skip the thank yous and talk about your passion Lifestyle
  5. They’ve seen invasions, insurgencies and wars, but you’ll never get their goat Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations