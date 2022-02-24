Blast from the past: McCarthy double sends Bafana into Afcon final
24 February 2022 - 20:10
Today in SA sports history: February 25
1972 — Lorna Ward, one of only three survivors from the SA women’s previous Test 11 years earlier, takes five wickets for 47 runs on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Newlands. The Kiwis, after collapsing from 128/1 to 199/9, recovered to 251 all out in their first innings. The three-day match petered out into a tame draw...
