BRENWIN NAIDU | Death drive: the gloomy prospect of that final ride

When Kyalami held an expo on all things hearse, I overcame my misgivings and paid it a visit

A passing shiver struck me when I opened a request to attend Funerex Africa 2022 last month. This was not the first time I had received such an invite — declined in previous instances because, well, it all seemed a tad morbid for my liking. And a good number my motor-noting colleagues felt the same...