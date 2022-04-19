Gaza amputees embrace life with bionic limbs — for free

A new project, the first of its kind in Palestinian territories, has so far provided 21 people with ‘smart’ limbs

A “smart” prosthetic hand that mimics human anatomy and motion has allowed Ahmed Abu Hamda to play with his children and regain self-esteem, part of a new project in Gaza Strip, where conflict with Israel has left hundreds of Palestinians without limbs...