×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Salt in moderation, but now on to black pepper: healthy or not?

Some cultures as well as modern science suggest this beloved seasoning does indeed carry benefits, mainly in the form of piperine

20 April 2022 - 20:28 By The Conversation via Reuters

Everybody knows consuming too much salt is bad for your health. But nobody ever mentions the potential impact of the other condiment in the cruet set: black pepper. Does it have an effect on your health?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Serve and save: family meal recipes that cost just under R100 News
  2. Sweet deal: South Africans are going easy on salt News
  3. Dieticians give a taste of what government is feeding schoolchildren News
  4. Support for blood cancer patients is thin. This needs to change Opinion & Analysis
  5. If your friend wears a mask, you will too — it’s human behaviour: study News

Most read

  1. Salt in moderation, but now on to black pepper: healthy or not? Lifestyle
  2. Sticks that give sodium the chop but keeps food tasting salty Lifestyle
  3. ‘Just shocking’: big decline forces Netflix to rethink password sharing and ads Lifestyle
  4. Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You’re likely to be more stylish Lifestyle
  5. Gaza amputees embrace life with bionic limbs — for free Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?