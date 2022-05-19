UK reveals rainbow 50p coin to mark 50th anniversary of Pride
The coin honours the anniversary of the first official Pride UK event in 1972
19 May 2022 - 20:33
Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled a special new commemorative rainbow-coloured 50p coin as a tribute to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Pride UK movement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.