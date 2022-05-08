Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth

Which do you think is the greatest city on Earth? It’s certainly a divisive question and age-old dinner-party debate, which the UK’s Telegraph newspaper says it has finally settled — “with science”.

The newspaper went on a mission recently to find the answer. Starting with its own pick of 50 contenders for the top spot, it whittled this down using an annual reader survey plus input from a panel of travel writers.

Next it assigned each shortlisted city a score based on a range of factors, from the number of museums and galleries, Unesco Heritage Sites, Michelin restaurants and five-star hotels counted in each city, to air cleanliness, to how they measure on safety for members of the LGBTQ+ community (based on the Asher and Lyric LGBTQ+ Danger Index).

Bonus points were awarded for cities with a beach, canal system or river; a symphony orchestra; and a sophisticated metro system.