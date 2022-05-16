Cuba says Fidel-deedee to bigots, celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month
It is the first Latin American country to celebrate the month, first organised by the US’s Rodney Wilson in 1994
16 May 2022 - 19:37
Cuba has become the first Latin American country to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, with advocates hoping the milestone spurs other nations to mark old wins and prevent new discrimination...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.