Warm and fuzzy: puppie rescue tales amid all the death from KZN floods

It is impossible to determine the number of animals killed or displaced after the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month, according to the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

At least 435 people were killed and thousands displaced during the deluge which was at its worst on April 11 and 12.

The NSPCA said a team was deployed to the province after the floods to assist with rescue and relief efforts as many animals, much like their human counterparts, were left without water, food or shelter, injured and prone to disease.

Shabnam Baran, the founder of animal rescue non-profit organisation Stray Paws, said they were inundated with calls for help, especially from people in townships.

“We attended to at least 30 calls for rescues. Those were just the ones we could get to. There were many that we couldn’t attend to because roads had been washed away or flooded.”

Baran said countless pets and animals died.

“Dogs and cats were washed away, buried under mudslides. It was so sad. We had calls for assistance where the owners managed to get out their home but their dogs had been tied up and drowned.”

Prominent snake catcher Nick Evans said the experience was horrendous.

Evans, said many animals were displaced or killed and their natural habitats destroyed.