Ray of hope: experts over the moon after biggest ever freshwater fish landed
Cambodian villagers recently landed a 300kg stingray in the Mekong, meaning that stretch of the river ‘is healthy’
21 June 2022 - 19:38
Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught what researchers say is the world's biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, a stingray that weighed 300kg and took around a dozen men to haul ashore...
