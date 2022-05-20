Scuba-diving scientist shines new light on the Earth’s coral reefs

Brazilian 2021 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate Luiz Rocha has spent almost as much time underwater as the fish that he loves. Rocha fell in love with the ocean as a teenager and has spent most of his life exploring its depths. He has mastered the skill of scuba diving to depths of 150m, where fish and other animals live in a weird world of murky darkness that we are just starting to learn about.

Coral reefs all over the world are in serious danger. Twenty-five percent of ocean life is dependent on them for food or raising young, and they provide shelter for a host of marine species, but warmer and more acidic oceans are endangering these critical underwater ecosystems.

Rocha is leading a team of international scientists aiming to explore, understand and preserve the mesophotic sea corals that exist 30m to 150m below sea level, as almost nothing is known about them, and he is worried that we’ll lose them before we begin to comprehend their importance.