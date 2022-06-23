×

Lifestyle

Critics can’t help falling in love with Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis

Elvis lives again with acclaimed portrayal by Butler in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the King

23 June 2022 - 20:18 By Rollo Ross

Though critics seem to either love or hate film director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, they all agree on one thing: Austin Butler excels in his portrayal of the King of Rock ’n Roll...

