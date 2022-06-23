Wake-up call: ‘zero-star hotel’ offers sleepless nights to ponder global crises

Artists Frank and Patrik Riklin offer guests open-air rooms in reaction to the post-pandemic state of the world

“I couldn’t sleep” and “my room was too noisy” may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers that is the point of their latest “zero-star hotel” art installation...