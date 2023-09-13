Lifestyle

Can heartbreak really kill you? Experts weigh in on the dangers of distress

After Princess Phumzile Buthelezi’s claims that her father died due to heartbreak, we speak to experts on what damage emotional stress can do

13 September 2023 - 22:30
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor

There are many ways to die, be it wildlife, extreme sports or even the lethal Japanese delicacy known as fugu. However, when it comes to heartbreak, the numbers might be unmatched, especially after claims that Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been one of the biggest deaths love has taken...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Can heartbreak really kill you? Experts weigh in on the dangers of distress Lifestyle
  2. Bongeziwe Mabandla makes film lead debut in ‘Umntwana Ongaphakathi’ Lifestyle
  3. The departure lounge: 12 cars set to be discontinued in SA Motoring
  4. REVIEW | Why the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a pricey but practical pick Motoring
  5. The enduring appeal of ‘quiet luxury’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg