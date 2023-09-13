REVIEW | Why the Hyundai Palisade feels like a limousine

One of the highlights of a work trip to California was catching rides in two big and iconic American sport-utility vehicles: a Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade, both current models, both black.

These high-end, full-size bruisers make the likes of a Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest seem like cute toys. The sheer width, presence and V8 acoustics of both made for a truly novel experience. But the ride quality and cabin rattles hinted to the vehicles’ rudimentary, truck-based roots.

Indeed, our market is accustomed to a certain standard of refinement. Locally, the closest thing we get to the above, is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L. In the premium space, buyers have pricey options such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and Lexus LX.

If you wanted a similar experience, but for less outlay, Hyundai offers the Palisade, the flagship of its passenger vehicles range. The Palisade might not have the prestige or off-road capability of the vehicles mentioned earlier, but it costs considerably less.