REVIEW | Why the Hyundai Palisade feels like a limousine

Flagship Hyundai SUV is big on space, comfort and presence

13 September 2023 - 08:30
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Hyundai Palisade evokes an American spirit.
Image: Supplied

One of the highlights of a work trip to California was catching rides in two big and iconic American sport-utility vehicles: a Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade, both current models, both black.

These high-end, full-size bruisers make the likes of a Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest seem like cute toys. The sheer width, presence and V8 acoustics of both made for a truly novel experience. But the ride quality and cabin rattles hinted to the vehicles’ rudimentary, truck-based roots.

Indeed, our market is accustomed to a certain standard of refinement. Locally, the closest thing we get to the above, is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L. In the premium space, buyers have pricey options such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and Lexus LX.

If you wanted a similar experience, but for less outlay, Hyundai offers the Palisade, the flagship of its passenger vehicles range. The Palisade might not have the prestige or off-road capability of the vehicles mentioned earlier, but it costs considerably less.

Top marks for cabin comfort and space.
Image: Supplied

And best not to think of it as merely being a Santa Fe with more length: Palisade has its own identity and an interior execution similar to a limousine. Ideally, you want to stretch your legs in the second seating row, with its individual seats that are both heated and ventilated. There is also an eight-seater option with a conventional second row that offers three-abreast seating.

A commanding view, chunky steering wheel and wide chairs ensure an empowering feel in the power seat. The Palisade inspires confidence and feels as hefty as a flagship model ought to.

Being a Hyundai product, the amenities are plentiful, with everything from wireless charging, voice recognition, semi-autonomous driving assistance and a 12-speaker Infinity audio system. The model was first launched in Mzansi in 2021. Earlier this year it was treated to a refresh, comprising a restyled front-end, updated wheels and upgraded interior appointments.

The vehicle has an assertive swagger.
Image: Supplied

Power comes from the familiar 2.2l, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel unit known from the Santa Fe. It feels suitably strong for the application, delivering 142kW and 440Nm, shifted via an eight-speed automatic, while an all-wheel drive system delivers assured traction. Fuel consumption after our test period settled around the 11l/100km mark.

Both the seven- and eight-seater Palisade versions cost the same — R1,099,900. Sure, a million bucks is a decent sum, but considering the amount of space and specification the vehicle offers, the value aspect in this case is undeniable. Consider that the same money gets you a Mercedes-Benz A-Class these days. As with all Hyundai products, you get a seven-year/200,000km warranty.

