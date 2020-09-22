Roots of success: why the world goes mad for Mzansi heritage
Our beads have been snapped up by Beyoncé, while everyone has caught on to Maskandi, ‘Jerusalema’ and SA food
22 September 2020 - 19:11
From traditional beadwork endorsed by Beyoncé to a song that was dismissed as “tavern music” and became a world hit, local heritage and culture is bringing in the bucks for some South Africans who are dipping into it.
Just ask Nondumiso Nkosi, the founder of Bedoo Original, whose spectacular beaded headpieces put her on Beyoncé’s radar. Nkosi’s headpieces have put her on the international map, with her intricate work featuring in Black Is King, a new musical film and visual album directed, written and executive produced by the American singer...
