‘It’s a whitewash’: outraged MPs knock Cricket SA’s excuses for a six

In a rare display of cross-party unity, parliamentary committee tells board to step aside, demands independent probe

13 October 2020 - 19:52 By Tiisetso Malepa

A recovery plan and road map presented in parliament by the besieged Cricket South Africa (CSA) board was unanimously rejected by members of the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture on Tuesday.

This after a dramatic start to the virtual session when acting CSA president Beresford Williams was asked to leave as he was implicated in the forensic investigation report the organisation was to present. ..

