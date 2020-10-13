Eskom’s excuses for booting out chair Tsotsi were so flimsy, Zondo can only laugh

The deputy chief justice expressed concern that Nazeem Howa and Salim Essa knew about his removal

If you can’t laugh, you’ll cry, right?



Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo seems to have reached a point where he cannot help but laugh at events that unfolded at Eskom in 2015, the year it was downgraded by Moody’s and from which it has never recovered...