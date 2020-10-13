Eskom’s excuses for booting out chair Tsotsi were so flimsy, Zondo can only laugh
The deputy chief justice expressed concern that Nazeem Howa and Salim Essa knew about his removal
13 October 2020 - 19:51
If you can’t laugh, you’ll cry, right?
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo seems to have reached a point where he cannot help but laugh at events that unfolded at Eskom in 2015, the year it was downgraded by Moody’s and from which it has never recovered...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.