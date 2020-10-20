Shut your mouth or you die! New Senekal twist sparks fears for witness
Killing suspect’s brother-in-law tells woman with crucial info she ‘won’t see December’, court hears
20 October 2020 - 19:29
A brother-in-law of one of the two men accused of murdering Brendin Horner at a Paul Roux farm allegedly called and threatened one of the witnesses in the case.
This was revealed during the bail application of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. ..
